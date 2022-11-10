Nancy Pelosi swarmed after Cop27 speech in Egypt

Nancy Pelosi was swarmed after giving a speech at Cop27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, on Thursday, 10 November.

The House speaker led a congressional delegation to the climate summit, and appeared at an event to discuss how the US and allies can "bolster climate action and change the trajectory of global warming."

Footage shows a crowd gathered around Ms Pelosi, with a person appearing to take a selfie next to her.

During the discussion, Ms Pelosi said that some Republican politicians think that the climate crisis is a "hoax" and urged them to "get over that."

