Watch as Polish climber Marcin Banot attempts to scale one of the tallest buildings in Buenos Aires - only to be caught by firefighters before reaching the top.

Wearing an Argentina football shirt with Lionel Messi’s name and number on the back, Mr Banot managed to climb 28 of the 30 floors of the Globant Tower in downtown Buenos Aires.

The building stands at 125 meters high.

After being stopped on the 28th floor and taken down safely, Mr Banot was arrested.

He is known for climbing urban landmarks, including the Montparnasse Tower in Paris and the Luis 1 Bridge in Porto.