Escaped attempted murder suspect recaptured hours after fleeing Colorado jail

An escaped inmate was recaptured from prison hours after breaking free from a Colorado facility, infrared imaging technology shows.

Colorado Springs Police said Kegan VanVliet, 45, escaped Fremont County Jail on 7 June after attempting to shoot his spouse.

An aircraft unit, ground troopers, local law enforcement and US Marshalls were deployed to locate the missing suspect in the dark.

Flight crew used the onboard infrared imaging system to search the area and track VanVliet, directing officers to his hiding place.

He was taken into custody without further incident, authorities said.