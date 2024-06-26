Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:41
Escaped attempted murder suspect recaptured hours after fleeing Colorado jail
An escaped inmate was recaptured from prison hours after breaking free from a Colorado facility, infrared imaging technology shows.
Colorado Springs Police said Kegan VanVliet, 45, escaped Fremont County Jail on 7 June after attempting to shoot his spouse.
An aircraft unit, ground troopers, local law enforcement and US Marshalls were deployed to locate the missing suspect in the dark.
Flight crew used the onboard infrared imaging system to search the area and track VanVliet, directing officers to his hiding place.
He was taken into custody without further incident, authorities said.
Up next
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
05:08
The TV presenter sent death threats for standing up to the Taliban
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
03:35
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
04:06
The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box
03:41
Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box
09:29
How to island hop around the Caribbean like a pro
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
34:49
We need to have difficult conversations about cancel culture
38:02
The science of falling in love
30:04
Andrew Hunter Murray: ‘The political landscape is ripe for satire’
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
00:57
Southgate reacts to ‘angry’ England fans throwing beer cups at him
00:29
Roy Keane dissects ‘sloppy’ England performance against Slovenia
00:54
Luka Modric moved by plea from Italian journalist to ‘never retire’
01:30
Southgate gives his verdict on Lineker’s expletive England criticism
00:50
Mission to clean up world’s biggest rubbish dump, six times size of UK
01:01
Critically endangered wildcat kittens born in Scottish national park
00:57
Chris Packham makes plea to Taylor Swift ahead of London tour
00:54
Raging California wildfire prompts evacuations in Los Angeles County
00:29
David Attenborough makes rare appearance as portrait unveiled
00:51
Young girl reveals she has a boyfriend during Glastonbury interview
00:27
Gates opened for Glastonbury 2024 as crowds flock to Worthy Farm
04:13