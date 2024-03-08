Escaped emu wrangled by sheriff’s deputy in Colorado

A Colorado sheriff’s deputy captured an escaped emu that was spotted wandering down a road.

Weld County Sheriff’s Office and animal control officers responded to a call of an “ostrich in the roadway” on Tuesday 5 March.

Instead of finding the ostrich, the arriving deputy discovered the lost emu.

He was able to grab the bird through his patrol car window, before getting out and leading it to a fenced area nearby.

After the emu was safely wrangled, a passerby identified its owner, who later came to pick up his pet.

According to the sheriff’s office, it is legal to keep emus as pets in Weld County.