A gunman who assembled an arsenal of weapons and planned a "Columbine-style" attack on a school and police headquarters has been found guilty.

Reed Wischhusen, 32, smiles as he tells Avon and Somerset Police officers that his homemade machine gun is his "pride and joy".

Wischhusen had drawn up a "kill-list" of former classmates and others he wanted to target in a chilling 1,700-word document titled “Revenge”.

The Oklahoma bombing of 1995 and the Columbine High School shooting in 1999 were referenced in his four-page document found inside his house on Wick St Lawrence, near Weston-super-Mare, Somerset.

He told the trial he had "hated" all the individuals on the list - but claimed he was too much of a "coward" to carry out what he described as a "fantasy."

Wischhusen will be sentenced in December.