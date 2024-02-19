School friends of conjoined twins, 7, share sweet reasons they like them

School friends of conjoined twins have shared the heartwarming and innocent reasons they all get along in class.

Marieme and Ndeye, who were born in Senegal in 2016 before moving to the UK, were not expected to survive for more than a few days.

Now aged seven, they are thought to be the only growing conjoined twins in Europe.

“They’re really kind to us and they’re really nice to play with,” one friend, at their mainstream school in south Wales, said of Marieme and Ndeye.

Meanwhile, another friend said they get along because they have the same favourite colour and like cats.