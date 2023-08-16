Hammer-wielding suspect attacks police officer in horrifying bodycam footage

Dramatic bodycam footage shows the moment a suspect charged at a police officer with a hammer in broad daylight in Middletown, Connecticut.

On Saturday, 12 August, Detective Karli Travis responded to a complaint of excessive noise and breaking glass.

Winston Tate, 52, is seen on video charging at the officer with a hammer before Detective Travis discharges her firearm multiple times.

Tate was charged with criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault, second-degree assault, assault on public safety personnel, and interfering with police, authorities said.