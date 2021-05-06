A local election hopeful has become a talking point on social media after releasing a baffling campaign video.

In the clip, Tiger Patel – the Conservative candidate for the Audley and Queen’s Park ward in Blackburn – wanders an empty children’s playground, striking the occasional po-faced pose amid the swings and slides.

A backing track is played out loud but is largely drowned out by the sound of the wind.

At one point Patel, who models himself on Boris Johnson, stands atop a playing frame and raises his hands in peace signs.