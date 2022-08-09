Conservationists are urging visitors to Cornwall to enjoy the sight of mass spider crab gatherings in a bid to counter claims the crustaceans are “venomous”.

There have been sightings of thousands of crabs grouping together in knee-deep water to shed their old shells in popular tourists spots including Newquay, St Ives, Falmouth and St Austell in recent weeks.

Cornwall Wildlife Trust is encouraging people to go and see the underwater spectacle in action and have insisted the crabs are “completely harmless to humans”, contesting claims that they have a venomous bite.

