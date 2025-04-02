Cory Booker has revealed how he was able to not use the bathroom during his record-breaking 25-hour filibuster.

The New Jersey Democratic senator gave the longest Senate speech in history from Monday (31 March) to Tuesday (1 April), surpassing former South Carolina Sen. Strom Thurmond’s previous record of 24 hours and 18 minutes.

Afterwards, a reporter asked Booker, “Were you wearing anything that allowed you to not have to go to the bathroom for 25 hours?”

The senator replied, “I don’t want my doctor to get mad at me, but I really spent time dehydrating myself beforehand so I did not have to go to the bathroom.”

Booker added that he stopped eating on Friday and stopped drinking Sunday night to prepare for his filibuster.