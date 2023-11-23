Independent TV
Jonathan Van Tam’s family ‘threatened with having throats cut’, Covid inquiry hears
Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam has told the Covid inquiry that his family were threatened with having their throats cut during his tenure.
The former deputy chief medical officer said the hate mail led to police involvement and officers attending his home in the middle of the night asking him to move out.
“I did not expect my family to be threatened with having their throats cut.” Van-Tam says of the stress his workload put on him and his family.
The incident made him consider stepping down from his role.
