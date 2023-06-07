Oliver Dowden drew laughter from the government benches when he said he will “take no lectures on profligacy” from the SNP.

The deputy prime minister stood in for Rishi Sunak during PMQs on Wednesday 7 June, when Mhairi Black questioned him over the “priorities” of the Tory party in the cost of living crisis.

“This government plans to cut taxes for the richest, spend £6bn imprisoning people fleeing war and persecution and has lost £21bn to government fraud throughout this pandemic,” Ms Black said.

“Is the view from the prime minister’s luxury helicopter so skewed that during a cost of living crisis, he thinks this is what people’s priorities are?”

Mr Dowden then hit back, saying: “I’m going to take no lectures on profligacy from the SNP”.