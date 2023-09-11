Incredible moment cow pulled out of sinkhole in County Durham

This is the incredible moment a cow is pulled out of a tiny sinkhole near a country park in Durham.

The cow appears to have fallen down the sinkhole, but it is not known how long it was down there.

Staff from Witton Castle Country Park came to the cow’s aide, along with a local farmer, who hoisted the animal to safety.

Witton Castle posted a video of the recovery effort on its Facebook page.

The cow was not injured and is now back in the field with its companions.