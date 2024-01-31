Florida authorities seize $55m worth of drugs in 60-day operation

The US Coast Guard seized $55m worth of drugs after a 60-day patrol, preventing 6,565lb of marijuana and around 3,700lb of cocaine from entering the country.

Two suspected drug trafficking ventures were stopped by the Cutter Resolute (WMEC 620) crew and six suspects were detained, officials said.

The drugs were seized in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean, the Coast Guard said.

"Every Resolute sailor and their loved ones should be proud; they are a living example of the Coast Guard’s motto, 'Semper Paratus – Always Ready.' It is an honor to lead such a fine ship and crew," commanding officer Matthew Kolodica said.