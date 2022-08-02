Man charged under Treason Act after Windsor Castle crossbow incident

A man has been charged under the Treason Act after he was allegedly found with a crossbow in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day in 2021.

Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, from Southampton, was charged on Wednesday, 2 August, with an offence under section 2 of the Treason Act, threats to kill, and possession of an offensive weapon.

Mr Chail did not enter any buildings. Police said that he was stopped "within moments" of entering the grounds.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 17 August.

