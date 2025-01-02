Footage shows Cybertruck Tesla driving through Trump hotel valet before explosion

Footage shows the moment a Tesla Cybertruck drove through Trump International Hotel valet before exploding.

The explosion occurred around 8:40 am on Wednesday, January 1st, 2024 in the valet area outside of the lobby of Trump's hotel at Las Vegas Boulevard and Sammy Davis Jr Drive.

Las Vegas Police are investigating the event as an act of terrorism and have identified the attacker as Special Forces veterinarian, Matthew Livelsberger, who committed suicide moments before the explosion.

Happening only hours before the New Orleans attack, in which a man intentionally drove a truck into a crowd of people celebrating New Year’s Eve, police are investigating the possibility of the two events being linked.