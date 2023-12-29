Elderly cyclist hit by driver who pulled out in front of her in horror crash

CCTV footage shows the horrifying moment an elderly cyclist was sent flying through the air after a driver ploughed into her.

The 71-year-old woman was left with a bleed on the brain after being hit by a Citroen C3 Flair being driven by Thomas Freeman, 29, in Coventry.

Freeman is seen pulling out in front of the cyclist, sending her into the air before she slams into the ground.

West Midlands Police have released the footage, with the agreement of the victim, to “highlight the responsibility drivers have to more vulnerable road users”.

The incident happened on Wildcroft Road, Coventry, on 6 May.

Freeman admitted causing serious injury by careless driving and was jailed for a year.

He was also banned from driving for two years.