Dalai Lama apologises after video resurfaces telling child to suck his tongue

The Dalai Lama has issued an apology after a video resurfaced of him telling a young boy to suck his tongue at a Buddhist event.

The footage also showed the spiritual leader kissing the child on the lips.

On Monday, the Dalai Lama's office published an official apology.

"The Dalai Lama often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way... His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused," the statement said.

