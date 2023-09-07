Ben Shephard accused Conservative MP Michelle Donelan of ‘trying to score political points’ as the manhunt for suspected terrorist Daniel Abed Khalife continues.

Science and Technology Minister Michelle Donelan told Good Morning Britain viewers that under the Conservative government, the figures of escaped prisoners is “considerably less” than when Labour was in power.

She was later interrupted by Shephard, who said: “Right now I don’t think anyone is going to be concerned whether Labour were able to keep more people in prison or the Conservatives. What people will be concerned about is that a suspected terrorist was able to escape.”