Justice secretary Alex Chalk has said “no stone will be left unturned” in getting to the bottom of how terror suspect Daniel Abed Khalife escaped from HMP Wandsworth.

Mr Chalk revealed he had spoken to the prison governor to establish what had happened after Khalife is said escaped from a prison kitchen by clinging to a delivery van on Wednesday.

Mr Chalk said: “No stone must be left unturned in getting to the bottom of what happened. Who was on duty that morning, and in what roles, ranging from the kitchen to the prison gate? What protocols were in place, and were they followed?