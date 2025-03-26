A Labour minister has apologised for comparing disability benefit cuts to children’s pocket money.

Darren Jones, chief secretary to the Treasury, attempted to defend Labour’s welfare cuts, announced by chancellor Rachel Reeves in the spring statement on Wednesday (26 March).

He told BBC Politics Live: “My understanding is what the impact assessment doesn't account for is the benefit that you get from our additional money into support for training, skills or work.

“Take, for example, if I said to my kids, 'I'm going to cut your pocket money by £10 per week, but you have to go and get a Saturday job'.

“The impact assessment on that basis would say that my kids were down £10, irrespective of how much money they get from their Saturday job.'

Appearing on ITV’s Peston show on Wednesday evening, Mr Jones admitted his earlier comment was “tactless”.