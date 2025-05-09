Shocking David Attenborough footage shows destruction caused by trawling seabed

Sir David Attenborough's new film Ocean with David Attenborough reveals the devastating impact of bottom trawling on the seabed.

Released to coincide with the naturalist's 99th birthday, the film provides a stark look at this destructive fishing practice.

High-definition footage captures a bottom trawl in action, showing weighted nets dragged across the ocean floor, indiscriminately scooping up marine life and leaving a trail of destruction.

Iron chains bulldoze through delicate habitats, stirring up sediment and releasing carbon into the water column. Sir David narrates the sequence, highlighting the widespread nature of this practice, stating that "very few places are safe."