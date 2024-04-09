UK will continue allowing arms exports to Israel, David Cameron says

The UK government will not halt arms sales to Israel, foreign secretary David Cameron has said.

Mr. Cameron said the government reviewed the most recent legal advice about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and that the UK’s position on export licences remains “unchanged”.

The foreign secretary also said ministers had “grave concerns” about humanitarian access in Gaza at a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday, 9 April.

Downing Street has come under mounting pressure from senior conservatives to suspend arms exports after the deaths of three British charity workers in an airstrike that killed seven aid workers from World Central Kitchen.