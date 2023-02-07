Hertfordshire Constabulary have released footage of the moment rapist ex-Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick was arrested in 2021.

Carrick, 48, was on Tuesday sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 30 years, having been accused of 85 offences in total, including more than 20 rapes against 12 victims between 2003 and 2020.

In bodycam footage, he can be seen suggesting “there is no necessity” for his arrest and tells the officers he has been a policeman for “20 years”.

