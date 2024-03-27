Tory MP’s daughter says she is considering voting for Labour in general election

A Conservative MP’s daughter has said she would consider voting for Labour if they offered more support for children with disabilities.

Former Brexit secretary David Davis’s daughter Sarah Schofield said she would support another party if they offered more help for SEND children, like her daughter Chloe.

In an interview with Channel 4 News on Tuesday (26 March), Ms Schofield said children are being “failed” by the government.

She said: “The system is broken and it needs fixing.”

When asked if she would vote for Labour if they offered better support, Ms Schofield said she would consider it.

She added: “My vote is up for grabs.”