Moment spy David Smith is jailed for 13 years for passing secrets to Russia

A former British embassy guard convicted of spying for Russia has been jailed.

David Smith, 58, was sentenced to 13 years and two months in prison at the Old Bailey on Friday (17 February).

He had worked in the Berlin embassy since 2016 and had access to sensitive areas, CCTV and secret documents.

Smith admitted eight charges under the Official Secrets Act, with a judge suggesting his “treachery” was motivated by his “antipathy to the United Kingdom” and desire to pass damaging information to Russia.

