David Beckham gives control of his Instagram account to Ukrainian doctor

David Beckham has handed over control of his social media accounts to a Ukrainian doctor working in Kharkiv.

The former footballer, who has over 71 million followers on Instagram alone, shared a video explaining why he’s chosen to do so and also urged people to donate to charities supporting Ukraine.

Over the weekend, Beckham’s Instagram Stories featured videos and photos following Iryna, a child anesthesiologist who supports pregnant mothers and their babies as she continues to work through conflict in war-torn Kharkiv.