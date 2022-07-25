Multiple injuries after man drives onto Daytona Beach, Florida

A crowd surrounded a car on Daytona Beach after multiple people, including one child, were injured when the vehicle drove through a toll booth and onto the sand.

The crash happened at around 5pm local time when the driver, apparently suffering from medical issues, lost control of the car while approaching the toll from the Daytona International Speedway, according to officials.

This footage shows the scene after the vehicle had come to a stop on the beach.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.