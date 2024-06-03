‘Mankind had lost its way’: WWII veterans reflect on 80th anniversary of D-Day

Dozens of World War II veterans from the US were welcomed by cheering crowds as they arrived in Normandy to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Many of the veterans are close to 100 years old. They shared mixed emotions upon arriving in the place where more than 150,000 allied troops drove out Nazi Germany forces on 6 June 1944. Over 2,000 US soldiers died that day.

“I’m glad I survived it and I’m glad we won the war,” one veteran told journalists.

“It was a period in which I felt that mankind had lost its way,” another said.