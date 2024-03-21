A plumber who had his thumb bitten off by a Deliverro driver has spoken of how the attack changed his life.

Stephen Jenkinson had his thumb bitten off by Jennifer Rocha following an argument over a delivery code in December 2022.

Rocha pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm without intent yesterday (20 March) and will be sentenced at a later date.

Describing the attack, during an interview with Good Morning Britain today, Mr Jenkinson said: “As she was swinging for me, I pushed her away to keep her at a distance. She was a little shorter than I am. My hand hit the helmet and my thumb went through the visor and she just clamped down until it was gone.”