Watch as passengers flee down emergency slides from a Delta Air Lines plane that caught fire.

The Airbus A321neo had just arrived at the Seattle Tacoma International Airport from Cancun, Mexico when the 189 fliers were ordered to evacuate.

CCTV footage shows flames erupting from the aircraft as passengers clamber through the wing door and flee down the emergency inflatable slide on Monday 6 May.

Investigators found that an electrical cord plugged into the plane after landing generated sparks which caused the fire.

“Out of an abundance of caution, slides were deployed and passengers still on board deplaned via the rear of the aircraft,” a Delta spokesperson said.

“The aircraft has been removed from service for inspection and maintenance.”