Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Democrats ‘the party of child abuse’

Marjorie Taylor Greene has suggested the Democrat Party is “the party of child abuse”.

The controversial far-right conspiracy theorist, who holds a seat for Georgia in the House of Representatives, also said the party teaches “anti-white racism”.

“The Democrat Party is the party of child abuse, it’s the party that represents grooming children and sexualising them in school,” Greene said.

“How do you stand there and represent the Democrat Party as a father and do you agree with genital mutilation of children under the age of 18?” she asked debate opponent Marcus Flowers.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.