Flash flooding traps drivers as storms hit Denver

A storm has caused flash floods that have engulfed cars throughout the city of Denver, as heavy rain and hail sweeps through the Capital of Colorado.

On Friday Denver's National Weather Service released a warning that 'golf ball size hail & damaging winds' could be possible, while a Tornado watch was also issued for parts of Colorado surrounding Denver.

Many travellers were left stranded at Denver airport after multiple flights were cancelled due to the conditions.

The Colorado Rockies were also forced to postponed a game on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers as a hailstorm engulfed the pitch.