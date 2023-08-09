Devon waves sweep child out to sea in Ilfracome harbour

Terrifying footage shows the moment a young girl was swept out to sea at Ilfracombe Harbour in Devon on Thursday, 3 August.

North Devon Council said four children were playing on the slipway during high tide before the girl fell into the water.

This surveillance footage shows the youngster being swept into the sea after a large wave hits the pier.

Quick-thinking members of the public saved the girl with the help of a lifebuoy.

llfracombe RNLI provided care to two children before taking them home.