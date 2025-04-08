The dire wolf, an ancient species that went extinct more than 10,000 years ago, has been revived in a “de-extinction” according to scientists.

On Monday (7 April), Texas-based Colossal Biosciences said they have revived the extinct species famously featured in Game of Thrones with three puppies: Romulus, Remus, and Khaleesi.

The company shared a video on X capturing the moment they said showed modern dire wolf puppies howling for the first time in more than 10,000 years.

The feat was achieved using cloning and gene-editing techniques based on two ancient dire wolf DNA samples, Colossal said.