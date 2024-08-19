‘Don’t go to the orange side’: Mark Hamill takes jibe at Trump at DNC

Mark Hamill took a swipe at Donald Trump and told voters “don’t go to the orange side” as he made an appearance at the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

The Star Wars actor, 72, made the joke as he stood alongside Jamie Harrison, chair of the DNC.

“We’ve got an important election coming up in November, have you got a message for everybody out there,” Mr Harrison asked Mr Hamill.

“In the movies, I fought against make-believe evil. But we’re at a time in history where we’re fighting against real evil,” he responded.

“So I beg you, please don’t go to the orange side.”