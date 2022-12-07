A drugs trafficker plotting to smuggle £45m-worth of MDMA to Australia was arrested after sending a photo of his dog on an encrypted chat.

National Crime Agency investigators swooped in on Danny Brown, 55, of Bromley, after his partner’s phone number was visible in a photo of his pet he sent to accomplice Stefan Baldauf, 62, of Ealing on EncroChat.

The pair were caught as part of a group of six co-conspirators.

Brown was jailed for 26 years, and Baldauf for 28.

