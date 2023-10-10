Moment ‘drowning’ labrador rescued after getting trapped in waste water pipe

Footage shows the moment a dog in Massachusetts was rescued from a waste water pipe over the weekend.

Video shows emergency crews pulling Zena, a black labrador retriever, to safety.

Authorities responded to reports of a dog “trapped in a culvert and drowning” at around 5:15pm on Saturday 7 October.

Crews arrived at Cranberry Bogs in Carlisle, located northwest of Boston, where they rescued Zena.

“We hope she has a speedy recovery after being trapped for approximately one hour,” the Carlisle Police Department wrote, sharing footage of the rescue on social media.