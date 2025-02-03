XL bully clamps jaw onto police officer's leg leaving serious injuries

An XL bully dog clamped its jaws onto a police officer’s leg, leaving him with serious injuries, dramatic bodycam footage from Leicestershire Police shows.

Two officers attended an address wanting to speak to Aden Hollyoake on 26 October 2023.

Hollyoake’s partner Shanell Lawrence answered the door and allowed officers inside after telling them she had dogs in the house.

Less than a minute inside, one of the dogs attacked an officer and let go after almost a minute of biting.

Lawrence, 26, of Lewis Close, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a dog, namely a male of the XL Bully type, which was dangerously out of control and being in possession or custody a dog to which section 1 of the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 applied, namely a female dog of the pit bull type.

Hollyoake, 33, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to possession or custody of a dog to which section 1 of the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 applied, namely a female dog of the pit-bull type.

Lawrence was given a 12-month community order. Hollyoake was sentenced to two years and three months in prison.