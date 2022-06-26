Dom Phillip’s sister says his mission ‘clashed’ with those who want to exploit Amazon

Dom Phillip's sister has said the British journalist’s mission ‘clashed’ with the interests of those who want to exploit the Amazon.

Sian Phillips and Phillip’s wife, Alessandra Sampaio, gave an emotional speech to the press before heading to the funeral in the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The bodies of Dom Phillips, 57, and Bruno Pereira, 41, were discovered in a remote area of the Amazon, ending a 10-day search for the two men, who had last been seen in the Javari Valley close to the border with Colombia and Peru.

