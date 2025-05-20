Video shows police pepper-spraying 92-year-old disabled man

This is the moment that police spray a 92-year-old disabled man in the face with pepper spray, before shooting him with a Taser and hitting him with a baton.

Donald Burgess, a one-legged man, had been seen poking a care worker in the stomach with a knife before the incident.

In the video, Pc Stephen Smith tells Mr Burgess to “put the knife on the floor now or you’ll be sprayed”.

He then sprays Mr Burgess in the face.

Pc Smith then extends his baton while Pc Rachel Comotto yells: “Taser, Taser!”

Both officers are on trial, charged with assault.