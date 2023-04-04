Trump ex-lawyer makes fun of ‘bake sale’ turnout of support for former president

Donald Trump’s former lawyer has mocked the level of public support for the ex-US president, comparing it to a “bake sale.”

Michael Cohen’s comments came as Mr Trump travelled from his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, to New York ahead of an arraignment hearing.

Mr Trump is reportedly facing multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offence.

It is the first time a former or current US president has ever been arrested and charged with a crime.

