Donald Trump arrested: A president surrenders | On The Ground

Donald Trump’s arraignment at the Manhattan Criminal Court was history — both for him and the country.

Never before has a former president been indicted.

He pleaded not guilty to all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, brought by district attorney Alvin Bragg.

Outside the court, throngs of journalists and television cameras crowded together, alongside competing protests in favour and against the indictment.

The journalists outnumbered the protesters 10 -1.

The Independent’s Richard Hall was along for the ride, amid the chaos as the day unfolded.

Sign up to our US newsletter here