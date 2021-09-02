Former US President Donald Trump has said that investing in cryptocurrencies is "a disaster waiting to happen".

During an exclusive interview on Varney & Co, Trump said that investing in crypto “hurts the United States currency” and urged people to be “invested in our currency”.

Trump went on to say that cryptocurrencies “may be fake”.

“Who knows what they are, but they certainly are something that people don’t know very much about. I have not been a big fan,” he added.

In June, he told Varney & Co. that bitcoin seems like a “scam”