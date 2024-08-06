Donald Trump declared “that is beautiful” as he was gifted a Telsa Cybertruck wrapped in a photograph from the shooting at his Butler rally.

YouTuber Adin Ross, 23, livestreamed the moment he presented the former president with the cybertruck and a Rolex on Monday (5 August).

Trump said: “That is beautiful”.

Taking a closer look, he added: “I think it is incredible.”

Ross repeatedly stated that he was giving them to the former president as “gifts.”

While it’s unclear if Trump actually accepted the offering, it could exceed the maximum $3,300 limit on presidential campaign contributions under federal campaign finance law.