Trump’s FBI pick says he wants to make HQ ‘museum of deep state’

Kash Patel, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the FBI, said he wants to make its headquarters a "museum of the deep state" on his first day.

In resurfaced footage from September, the MAGA loyalist told The Shawn Ryan Show he would shut down the Hoover Building and send the headquarters' 7,000 employees "across America to chase down criminals" instead.

For Patel to steer the agency, current FBI Director Christopher Wray would need to resign or be fired. Trump appointed him in 2017 and he has three years left in his 10-year term.