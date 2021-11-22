Donald Trump has been mocked for wrongly claiming gas prices in California are more than $7 a gallon.

Trump blasted Biden over high gas prices during a Fox News interview.

The former president said: “Gasoline was $1.87 a year ago and now it has just hit $7.50 in California and the rest will follow. I predicted this.”

Last week, a photo circulated capturing Plus Gasoline at $7.90 in East Lancaster.

It has since been debunked as the gas station was not open or operating when the photo was taken.

The average price of gas in SoCal is $4.50.

