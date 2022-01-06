White House goads Trump over Biden speech: ‘Maybe he learnt something’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki goaded Donald Trump during her briefing with reporters on Thursday, suggesting he might have “learnt something” from Joe Biden’s speech.

The current president was marking the one-year anniversary of the 6 January insurrection attempt, in which a mob of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress certifying the 2020 election result.

“It looks like he saw the speech... maybe he learnt something about what it looks like to meet the moment of the country,” Ms Psaki said of knowing Mr Trump watched the address.

