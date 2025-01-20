Watch: Donald Trump takes oath of office as he is sworn in as 47th US president

Donald Trump has taken the oath of office to become the 47th president of the United States.

During a ceremony inside the Rotunda of the US Capitol on Monday, 20 January, the Republican swore to "preserve, protect and defend" the US.

Mr Trump was sworn in two bibles — the Lincoln Bible, and one given to him by his mother.

Cannons were fired while "Hail to the Chief" played, and Mr Trump was seen celebrating with his family members and his vice president JD Vance.