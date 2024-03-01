Donald Trump calls migrants ‘illegal aliens’ during Texas visit

Donald Trump labelled migrants arrested for criminal offences as “illegal aliens” during a speech on immigration in Texas.

The former US President visited the US/Mexico border in Texas on Thursday (29 February), and also referred to Joe Biden as “crooked”.

Referring to the murder of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student, Trump said: “The monster charged in the death is an illegal alien migrant who was led into our country and released into our country by crooked Joe Biden.”

Trump also referred to two other men arrested in connection with two other offences as “illegal aliens”.